Newcastle United beat Nottingham Forest 4-3 at St James’ Park - here are the player ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe made three changes to the side that were beaten 4-0 at Manchester City last weekend with Nick Pope, Tino Livramento and Lewis Miley coming into the side in place of Martin Dubravka, Kieran Trippier and Sandro Tonali.

The Magpies went into the game sitting six points behind Forest in the Premier League table knowing a win would be crucial in their battle for Champions League qualification.

But Newcastle gifted Forest the lead with Jacob Murphy dispossessed in a dangerous area and Callum Hudson-Odoi capitalised to give the visitors the lead.

The Magpies then made a dominant spell of possession count with Miley drawing the hosts level with a low left-footed finish. Newcastle turned things around minutes later as Lewis Hall’s deflected cross was bundled in on the line by Murphy.

A VAR check then awarded a penalty to Newcastle for a handball on Ola Aina. Alexander Isak converted from the spot before making it 4-1 with his 21st goal of the season in all competitions.

Newcastle went in 4-1 at the break but Forest pulled a goal back just after the hour mark as defender Nikola Milenkovic back-heeled the ball in from close range.

Substitute Ryan Yates then set up a nervous stoppage time for Newcastle by turning the ball in to make it 4-3.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match (ratings updated at full-time)...

Nick Pope - 6

Made his first start of 2025 and was picking the ball out of his net after just seven minutes. Got nowhere near Callum Hudson-Odoi’s effort. Strong with his distribution until first-half stoppage time when he passed straight to Morgan Gibbs-White.

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal with teammate Anthony Gordon during the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Nottingham Forest FC at St James' Park on February 23, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Tino Livramento - 7

Couldn’t quite pick out Anthony Gordon for an equaliser early on but remained lively down the right side.

Fabian Schar - 6

A steady defensive showing in the first half with Newcastle keeping Forest at arm’s length since the opening goal. Hit the post with a header from a corner. Guilty of some wayward passes out from the back.

Dan Burn - 6

Kept Chris Wood quiet with a dominant aerial display in the first half. Had a shaky moment shortly after Forest’s second but recovered well to put the ball out for a corner. Made some important defensive contributions but was guilty of a few poor balls out from the back.

Lewis Hall - 9

Created Lewis Miley’s equaliser and linked up brilliantly with Isak to create Newcastle’s second goal. His ball into the box was then handled which led to Newcastle’s penalty. Well involved throughout, a superb showing.

Bruno Guimaraes - 6

Steady in the first half but struggled to keep Newcastle in control after the break.

Lewis Miley - 7

Made his first Premier League start in 12 months. Saw a shot deflect wide after 10 minutes and found the net with a well-taken left-footed strike. Faded in the second half and gave away possession cheaply on a couple of occasions. Booked.

Joe Willock - 7

Caused Matz Sels some trouble with a cross in from the left, but Newcastle were unable to capitalise from the resulting corner. Slipped in Isak to make it 4-1 to cap off a lively first-half performance. Was substituted with 20 minutes left to play.

Jacob Murphy - 6

Reckless in possession early on and gave the ball away cheaply for Forest’s opener. But did release Tino Livramento with a well-weighted pass down the right which almost led to a big chance. Put Newcastle in front with a close range finish to make it 2-1.

Anthony Gordon - 6

A positive first half display down the left just lacked the final ball or shot. Was largely quiet in the second half.

Alexander Isak - 8

Had a volleyed opportunity at the back post in the opening minutes but didn’t threaten the goal. A smart backheel release Lewis Hall for Newcastle’s second. Scored two in quick succession, one was slightly lucky from the penalty spot and the other made it 4-1.

Substitutes

Sandro Tonali - 6

On for Willock 70: Calmed things down slightly when Forest were building up momentum.

On for Murphy 70: Had one blocked shot as Newcastle looked to see things out.

On for Isak 87: Had chances to put the game to bed but gave away possession cheaply.