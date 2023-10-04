News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires

Newcastle United player ratings v PSG: ‘Elite’ 9/10 & ‘sloppy’ 5/10 in historic St James’ Park win - gallery

Newcastle United beat Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 in the Champions League at St James’ Park on Wednesday - here are the player ratings from the match.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 4th Oct 2023, 22:00 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 22:06 BST

Miguel Almiron gave Newcastle an early lead as he pounced on Gianluigi Donnarumma’s fine save from Alexander Isak’s strike. It was the Paraguayan’s third goal in his last three starts as he became the first player to score a Champions League goal for The Magpies since Alan Shearer.

After taking the lead, United pushed for a second against the Ligue 1 champions with Fabian Schar coming close from a clever corner routine.

Following a lengthy VAR check, Newcastle doubled their lead just before half-time as Dan Burn headed in from Bruno Guimaraes’ dinked cross.

It was the stuff of dreams for the Blyth-born defender and Newcastle as they went in two goals to the good.

Things got even better for The Magpies after the break as Kieran Trippier slipped in Sean Longstaff to make it 3-0.

But PSG quickly reduced the deficit back to two goals as Lucas Hernandez beat the offside trap to head in Warren Zaire-Emery’s dinked ball over the top.

Newcastle were able to hang on with Fabian Schar even adding some gloss to the scoreline with an excellent finish in stoppage time to make it 4-1.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

Took 77 minutes to be called into action as he parried away Ousmane Dembele’s strike. His four game run without conceding ended.

1. Nick Pope - 7

Took 77 minutes to be called into action as he parried away Ousmane Dembele’s strike. His four game run without conceding ended.

Photo Sales
Excellent on the ball and kept Kylian Mbappe largely quiet. Slipped in Longstaff well for the third goal. Beaten just once all evening with Bradley Barcola getting the better of him.

2. Kieran Trippier - 8

Excellent on the ball and kept Kylian Mbappe largely quiet. Slipped in Longstaff well for the third goal. Beaten just once all evening with Bradley Barcola getting the better of him.

Photo Sales
Colossal at the back and did well to put off Ousmane Dembele after breaking in the second half.

3. Jamaal Lascelles - 9

Colossal at the back and did well to put off Ousmane Dembele after breaking in the second half.

Photo Sales
Came close to making it 2-0 from a corner. Put in a perfectly timed challenge on Goncalo Ramos though did come off worse for it. Had one sloppy moment in possession but did recover well. Put the game beyond doubt with a stunning late goal after winning back possession.

4. Fabian Schar - 9

Came close to making it 2-0 from a corner. Put in a perfectly timed challenge on Goncalo Ramos though did come off worse for it. Had one sloppy moment in possession but did recover well. Put the game beyond doubt with a stunning late goal after winning back possession.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:NewcastleChampions LeagueAlan ShearerVARDan BurnFabian ScharPlayer ratings