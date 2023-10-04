Newcastle United beat Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 in the Champions League at St James’ Park on Wednesday - here are the player ratings from the match.

Miguel Almiron gave Newcastle an early lead as he pounced on Gianluigi Donnarumma’s fine save from Alexander Isak’s strike. It was the Paraguayan’s third goal in his last three starts as he became the first player to score a Champions League goal for The Magpies since Alan Shearer.

After taking the lead, United pushed for a second against the Ligue 1 champions with Fabian Schar coming close from a clever corner routine.

Following a lengthy VAR check, Newcastle doubled their lead just before half-time as Dan Burn headed in from Bruno Guimaraes’ dinked cross.

It was the stuff of dreams for the Blyth-born defender and Newcastle as they went in two goals to the good.

Things got even better for The Magpies after the break as Kieran Trippier slipped in Sean Longstaff to make it 3-0.

But PSG quickly reduced the deficit back to two goals as Lucas Hernandez beat the offside trap to head in Warren Zaire-Emery’s dinked ball over the top.

Newcastle were able to hang on with Fabian Schar even adding some gloss to the scoreline with an excellent finish in stoppage time to make it 4-1.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

1 . Nick Pope - 7 Took 77 minutes to be called into action as he parried away Ousmane Dembele's strike. His four game run without conceding ended.

2 . Kieran Trippier - 8 Excellent on the ball and kept Kylian Mbappe largely quiet. Slipped in Longstaff well for the third goal. Beaten just once all evening with Bradley Barcola getting the better of him.

3 . Jamaal Lascelles - 9 Colossal at the back and did well to put off Ousmane Dembele after breaking in the second half.