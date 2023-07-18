Newcastle United player ratings: Newcastle left it late to beat Rangers 2-1 at Ibrox on Tuesday evening - here’s how the players fared.

Newcastle took the lead after 16 minutes as Elliot Anderson slid the ball through for Miguel Almiron to stroke into the bottom left corner and give the visitors the lead. Chances weren’t overly forthcoming for the remainder of the first half as the sides went in at 1-0.

Rangers drew level just after the hour mark as Bruno Guimaraes was robbed of possession by Sam Lammers who calmly slotted the ball past Karl Darlow to make it 1-1.

Substitute Harrison Ashby marked only his second first-team appearance with a goal as he headed in Alexander Isak’s cross in the closing stages to see Newcastle claim a 2-1 win.

Newcastle now head off to the United States for the Premier League Summer Series which sees them face Chelsea, Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa. After returning to England, Newcastle will host the Sela Cup at St James’ Park which will see them face Fiorentina and Villarreal.

Here are our Newcastle player ratings from the match...

Loris Karius - 6

Reacted quickly to deal with a ball over the top. Made a simple save to deny Sam Lammers.

Kieran Trippier - 7

Kept things organised down the right, always communicating with his team-mates and saw plenty of the ball as a result.

Fabian Schar - 7

Kept things calm and solid at the back without really being tested.

Sven Botman - 7

Confident in possession and dominant in the air. Timed his tackles well when Rangers pushed forward.

Matt Targett - 6

Rarely tested down the left side but got into some decent areas.

Sean Longstaff - 5

Still looking slightly laboured when distributing the ball. Still getting back up to speed after another rusty display.

Sandro Tonali - 7

Got involved and battled well on his non-competitive debut with a smart ball to release Anderson in the build-up to Almiron's opener. Played another excellent pass under pressure to release Kieran Trippier in the first half. A nice preview of what to expect over the coming season with glimpses of class on show.

Elliot Anderson - 7

Involved in another goal as he set up Almiron's opener. Was a regular threat down the left before his withdrawal.

Miguel Almiron - 7

Opened the scoring with a tidy finish into the bottom left corner. Reminiscent of many of his goalscoring performances from last season as he showed plenty of energy in and around the box and took the only real chance that came his way.

Jamal Lewis - 6

Deployed on the left-wing once again and linked up well with Anderson at times without doing anything flash.

Callum Wilson - 6

Showed good strength and hold-up play at times but never really got a look-in at goal.

Substitutes

Karl Darlow - 5

On for Karius 46: An awkward pass out to Guimaraes led to Rangers' equaliser. Made a good save late on to keep the score at 2-1.

Anthony Gordon - 8

On for Longstaff 46: Lively and classy following his introduction at half-time. Looks full of confidence following the Under-21s European Championship win.

Alexander Isak - 7

On for Wilson 46: Much like Wilson, whom he replaced at half-time, the ball just couldn't quite fall for the striker. The one time he got the ball in the penalty area he set up Ashby with a clever cross.

Javier Manquillo - 5

On for Trippier 46: Was guilty of some questionable decision making at times as Newcastle looked to attack but tracked back well when needed.

Dan Burn - 6

On for Botman 46: Was no nonsense upon his return to left-back.

Bruno Guimaraes - 4

On for Tonali 46: Caught in possession for Rangers' equaliser. Was caught in possession on a couple more occasions afterwards. A surprisingly sluggish performance from the usually classy Brazilian.

Lewis Miley - 6

On for Targett 46: Another good run-out for the youngster who hasn't looked out of place alongside his more experienced team-mates.

Harrison Ashby - 8

On for Almiron 63: Showed plenty of pace and energy following his introduction before heading in a late winner.

Paul Dummett - 6

On for Lewis 63: Made a great interception to stop Rangers breaking through on goal.

Joe White - 6

On for Anderson 63: Showed some good touches as Newcastle pushed for a winner.

Alex Murphy - 7

On for Schar 63: Read the game well at key moments, reacting quickly to cut out a searching ball forward.

1 . Loris Karius - 6 Reacted quickly to deal with a ball over the top. Made a simple save to deny Sam Lammers. Photo Sales

2 . Kieran Trippier - 7 Kept things organised down the right, always communicating with his team-mates and saw plenty of the ball as a result. Photo Sales

3 . Fabian Schar - 6 Kept things calm and solid at the back without really being tested. Photo Sales

4 . Sven Botman - 7 Confident in possession and dominant in the air. Timed his tackles well when Rangers pushed forward. Photo Sales