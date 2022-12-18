Newcastle United beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1 in a friendly match at St James’s Park on Saturday afternoon - here are the player ratings from the game.

Eddie Howe named a strong Newcastle line-up to face the La Liga side on Saturday afternoon with Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier starting after returning from the World Cup with England.

And it took the hosts just four minutes to find a breakthrough as Kieran Trippier’s cross wasn’t properly cleared as Jacob Murphy picked up the loose ball to find Sean Longstaff to smash Newcastle ahead from a tight angle.

Chris Wood then doubled Newcastle’s advantage from the penalty spot after Joe Willock was brought down inside the area.

Rayo then pulled a goal back with 15 minutes remaining as Matt Targett slid the ball into his own net to make it 2-1.

Here are the player ratings from the match...

1. Nick Pope - 7 Made a good save to deny Gomez early on. Showing no signs of rustiness after a lack of action at the World Cup in Qatar.

2. Kieran Trippier - 7 Continues to be a great outlet for Newcastle down the right side with his first foray forward leading to Newcastle's opening goal. Survived an injury scare.

3. Jamaal Lascelles - 7 Made a good defensive header early on and timed his tackles well. A solid display.

4. Sven Botman - 7 Had a shaky moment dealing with a bouncing ball in the box early on but was rarely troubled after. Read the game well.