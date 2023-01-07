Newcastle United suffered another FA Cup third round embarrassment as they were beaten 2-1 at Sheffield Wednesday - here are our player ratings from the match

Eddie Howe made eight changes to his side for the FA Cup third round match with Alexander Isak starting his first game for the club since September as he returned from a thigh injury. Martin Dubravka also made his first appearance of the season after returning from his loan spell at Manchester United.

Both sides had chances in the opening 45 minutes but failed to take them as they went in at the break goalless. But shortly after the restart Josh Windass gave the hosts the lead as he turned the ball in from close range.

Windass then doubled Sheffield Wednesday’s advantage with a cool finish after breaking through on goal.

Bruno Guimaraes set up an interesting final 20 minutes after poking in Chris Wood’s flick on from a Kieran Trippier corner.

But Newcastle couldn’t find an equaliser to force a replay as they were dumped out of the FA Cup by League One opposition for the second season running.

Here are our player ratings from the match...

1. Martin Dubravka - 6 Made a couple of good saves to deny Windass but was beaten twice on his return to the side to end Newcastle’s clean sheet streak. Photo Sales

2. Javier Manquillo - 7 Worked tenaciously down the right and posed an attacking threat which faded after he switched to the left side. The best of a poor performing starting XI. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3. Jamaal Lascelles - 5 Caught out on a few occasions. Photo Sales

4. Sven Botman - 6 Almost turned the ball into his own net and came close to scoring in the second half. His passing wasn’t as sharp as it usually is as he tasted defeat for the first time as a Newcastle player. Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY Photo Sales