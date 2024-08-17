Newcastle United beat Southampton 1-0 with 10 men in their Premier League season opener at St James’ Park - here’s how the players fared.

The Magpies started the new season against the newly-promoted Saints with Bruno Guimaraes as captain and Tino Livramento given the nod at right-back over Kieran Trippier.

Southampton had the ball in the net after 10 minutes through Jack Stephens but the goal was quickly disallowed for an offside against the visiting captain.

Newcastle were dealt a major blow after 30 minutes as Fabian Schar was shown a straight red card for violent conduct after clashing with Ben Brereton-Diaz. A VAR check didn’t overturn Craig Pawson’s on-field decision.

Despite their disadvantage, Newcastle took the lead just before half-time as Joelinton stroked the ball in at the Gallowgate End.

Southampton pushed for an equaliser in the second half with Lewis Hall clearing Adam Armstrong’s effort off the line.

But Newcastle were able to hang on with a clean sheet and secure three points.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

1 . Nick Pope - 7 Had little to do in the opening 45 minutes but made a number of smart saves in the second half to keep an opening day clean sheet. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Tino Livramento - 6 Tried to slip Jacob Murphy in down the right but overhit his pass. Got an important touch to block Ben Brereton Diaz's strike. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Fabian Schar - 4 Putting in a steady performance before seeing red after being provoked by Ben Brereton Diaz. A harsh red card but now set for a three-match ban. A brutal start to the season for the Swiss centre-back. | Getty Images Photo Sales