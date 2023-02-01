Newcastle United secured a place in the Carabao Cup final following a 2-1 win over Southampton - here are the player ratings from the match.

An early brace from Sean Longstaff put Newcastle into a commanding lead early on before a Che Adams strike reduced the deficit for Southampton to 2-1 on the night and 3-1 on aggregate going in at half-time.

It was the first goal Nick Pope had conceded in 11 matches to set up a slightly nervous second half at St James’s Park for The Magpies.

A late sending off for Bruno Guimaraes following a VAR check made things even more nervous for the hosts in the closing stages but they kept their two-goal advantage intact.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

Nick Pope - 7 Will have been disappointed to be beaten for the first time in 11 matches. Made a huge save to deny Adam Armstrong one-on-one in the second half.

Kieran Trippier - 7 A clever pass set-up Longstaff for the opener. Good on the ball and kept things tight defensively.

Fabian Schar - 7 Some lovely touches playing the ball out from the back. Hit a free-kick at the wall in the second half and headed an opportunity over in the first.

Sven Botman - 7 Dominated in the air and let little past him on the ground.