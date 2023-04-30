Newcastle United player ratings v Southampton: ‘Unlucky’ 9/10 & ‘ineffective’ 5/10 in 3-1 win - gallery
Newcastle United came from behind to beat Southampton 3-1 at St James’ Park on Sunday afternoon - here are the player ratings from the match.
Southampton took the lead just before half-time as Stuart Armstrong turned the ball in from close range. Half-time substitute Callum Wilson drew Newcastle level less than 10 minutes after coming on as he cleverly turned in his 14th goal of the season to make it 1-1.
Wilson then thought he’d put the hosts in front only for a VAR check to intervene and deem the Magpies striker offside.
Southampton’s relief was short-lived as a Theo Walcott own goal put Newcastle in front before Wilson’s second of the afternoon put the result beyond doubt in the closing stages.
The win sees Newcastle remain third in the Premier League table with just five games remaining in the 2022-23 season. Another step closer to Champions League football.
Here are the Newcastle player ratings from the match...