Newcastle United came from behind to beat Southampton 3-1 at St James’ Park on Sunday afternoon - here are the player ratings from the match.

Southampton took the lead just before half-time as Stuart Armstrong turned the ball in from close range. Half-time substitute Callum Wilson drew Newcastle level less than 10 minutes after coming on as he cleverly turned in his 14th goal of the season to make it 1-1.

Wilson then thought he’d put the hosts in front only for a VAR check to intervene and deem the Magpies striker offside.

Southampton’s relief was short-lived as a Theo Walcott own goal put Newcastle in front before Wilson’s second of the afternoon put the result beyond doubt in the closing stages.

The win sees Newcastle remain third in the Premier League table with just five games remaining in the 2022-23 season. Another step closer to Champions League football.

Here are the Newcastle player ratings from the match...

Nick Pope - 7 Called into action in the opening minute to deny Kyle Walker-Peters but couldn't have done much about the opening goal. Had a rare attacking contribution with his long ball leading to Newcastle's third.

Kieran Trippier - 7 Let Stuart Armstrong get across him for the opening goal but rarely put a foot wrong otherwise.

Fabian Schar - 7 A comfortable afternoon for the Swiss centre-back as he was rarely troubled. Got forward well.

Sven Botman - 7 Had a slightly nervous moment with a back-pass to Nick Pope but was comfortable after that. Was denied his first Newcastle goal by a fine Alex McCarthy save but saw his flick-on deflect in off Theo Walcott to give the hosts the lead.