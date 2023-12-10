Newcastle named the same outfield line-up for the fifth match running as Sean Longstaff and Callum Wilson returned from injury to be named on the bench. Both sides went into the game looking to bounce back from defeats on Thursday night.

Spurs lost 2-1 against West Ham United while The Magpies were beaten 3-0 at Everton. Spurs were also looking to end a run of five games without a win.

Newcastle had the best chance of the opening stages as Anthony Gordon burst down the left before playing low ball across goal for Alexander Isak to tap in only for Ben Davies to get a crucial toe to it.

But Spurs took the lead as Destiny Udogie turned in Son Heung-Min's low cross to make it 1-0. Son was at it again to help the hosts double their lead with his low ball being turned in by Richarlison to make it 2-0 in the run-up to half-time.

Spurs then made it 3-0 on the hour as Richarlison controlled the ball and poked in his second of the match to put the result beyond doubt with 30 minutes to play.

Martin Dubravka then took out Son in the closing stages with the South Korean stepping up and converting from the penalty spot to make it 4-0.

Joelinton then continued his strong scoring record against Spurs to make it 4-1 in stoppage time.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

1 . Martin Dubravka - 5 Has had to be alert for some balls into the box and shots on goal. Made a very good stop to deny Kulusevski. Was hesitant coming out for Spurs' third goal and took out Son for the fourth. Had little help from his defenders all evening. Photo Sales

2 . Kieran Trippier - 4 Let two crosses come in from his side to result in Spurs' opening two goals. Will have been particularly disappointed with Richarlison's goal after losing his balance in an attempt to challenge Son Heung-Min. Improved in the second half on the ball but the damage was already done. Booked and will be suspended next weekend. Photo Sales

3 . Jamaal Lascelles - 3 Wasn't been able to get close to Spurs' attackers. Caught ball-watching on several occasions, was particularly exposed for the third goal. Booked. Photo Sales