Newcastle United beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at St James’ Park on Sunday - here are the player ratings from the match so far.
Eddie Howe made five changes to the side that progressed against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup in midweek with Sandro Tonali dropping back to the bench. Tino Livramento returned at right-back with Kieran Trippier back among the substitutes.
Both Newcastle and Spurs went into the game looking to extend their unbeaten starts to the new season having picked up four points from their opening two Premier League matches.
Newcastle started the match brightly once again with Alexander Isak hitting the crossbar from a tight angle. Cristian Romero had the ball in the net at the other end following a Spurs corner but his effort was quickly ruled out for offside.
Harvey Barnes came close to scoring from the edge of the box with an effort going just wide of the right post.
Newcastle took the lead in the build-up to half-time as Lloyd Kelly’s low cross was turned in first time by Barnes at the Gallowgate End. The Magpies held onto their lead until half-time with all to play for heading into the second half.
Spurs equalised 10 minutes after the restart after Brennan Johnson’s effort was kicked in at the back post by Dan Burn attempting to clear the ball. The away side appeared to be pushing for a winner but Newcastle went back in front against the run of play as Joelinton released Jacob Murphy who squared the ball for Isak to tap in and make it 2-1 heading into the closing stages.
That was enough for Newcastle to secure three points and continue their unbeaten start to the season.
Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...
