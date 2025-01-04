Newcastle United won 2-1 at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday afternoon - here are the player ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe made two changes to the side that beat Manchester United 2-0 on Monday with Tino Livramento coming back into the side in place of Kieran Trippier and Sven Botman making his first appearance since March in place of the suspended Fabian Schar.

Spurs took an early lead with Dominic Solanke peeling off Botman to head the home side in front. But Newcastle quickly replied with Bruno Guimaraes finding Anthony Gordon, who made no mistake to level the score.

Alexander Isak then put Newcastle in front heading in at half-time with a goal for the seventh successive Premier League match.

Spurs pushed for an equaliser in the second half and threatened the Newcastle goal while the visitors were limited to just a couple of chances on the counter attack. But after 103 minutes, the full-time whistle finally blew to confirm a sixth successive win for Newcastle.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

1 . Martin Dubravka - 7 Couldn't do much about the goal. Typically strong with his distribution to start Newcastle attacks. Made a good low save to deny Johnson on in the second half. Showed good hands to claim Solanke's header in stoppage time.

2 . Tino Livramento - 7 Took a knock early on but has recovered well to show good energy down the right and got forward.

3 . Sven Botman - 7 A long-awaited return to the side following injury. Deployed at right centre-back. Allowed Solanke to peel off him for Spurs' opener. Made a great block to stop the hosts from going ahead. Grew into the game after a shaky start with some good challenges and defensive headers. Taken off in stoppage time with the score at 2-1 - can be proud of his efforts on his return.