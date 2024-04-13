Newcastle United beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon - here are the player ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe made two changes to his side that beat Fulham last time out with Joe Willock and Lewis Hall replaced by Harvey Barnes and Elliot Anderson in the starting line-up. Willock dropped out of the side following injury picked up at Craven Cottage while Hall dropped to the bench following a slight quad injury concern.

Newcastle went into the game having picked up seven points from their last three matches since the March international break. The Magpies were beaten 4-1 at Spurs back in December but won this fixture 6-1 in April last season.

Newcastle made a positive start to the game before making the breakthrough on the half-hour mark as Anthony Gordon slipped in Alexander Isak for his 19th goal of the campaign. And just a minute later, Gordon got on the scoresheet himself to make it 2-0 with his 11th of the season.

Newcastle had chances to extend their lead further but the score remained 2-0 going in at the break.

Shortly after the restart, Isak made it 3-0 with his 20th of the campaign as he burst forward to control Bruno Guimaraes’ long ball and find the right corner of the goal.

Gordon’s corner was then headed in by Fabian Schar to make it 4-0 in the closing stages of the match.

Here are the player ratings from the match...

1 . Martin Dubravka - 7 Made a couple of smart saves but looked a bit nervous coming off his line. Had little to do despite his clean sheet. Photo Sales

2 . Jacob Murphy - 7 Made a couple of important interceptions and got forward well from a more defensive position. Had a couple of sloppy moments in possession but often recovered well. Photo Sales

3 . Emil Krafth - 7 Grew into the game after a shaky start and showed some great composure at key moments. Came close to scoring late on. Photo Sales