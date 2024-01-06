Sunderland 0-3 Newcastle United player ratings: Here's how Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Kieran Trippier, Alexander Isak and co fared at the Stadium of Light.

Eddie Howe made two changes to his Magpies line-up for the derby match with Kieran Trippier returning from injury and Miguel Almiron coming back into the side in place of Tino Livramento and Lewis Miley, who both dropped to the bench. It is the first meeting between the sides since the 1-1 draw at St James' Park back in 2016.

A first half of few chances saw Alexander Isak brought down on the edge of the box by Dan Ballard but nothing was given. But Ballard would soon be punished as he turned the ball into his own net from Joelinton's cross.

Newcastle took a 1-0 lead in at half-time with Sunderland still in the match despite failing to test Martin Dubravka in the opening 45 minutes.

But just moments after the restart, Newcastle doubled their advantage as Miguel Almiron robbed Pierre Ekwah inside the area before squaring the ball to Alexander Isak, who couldn't miss as he made it 2-0.

Newcastle had a couple of chances to extend their lead in the second half while Dubravka was forced to make a couple of good stops to keep the score at 2-0.

Ballard then fouled Anthony Gordon in the closing stages as Newcastle were awarded a penalty. Isak stepped up and made it 3-0 to The Magpies.

The win ends Newcastle's 12-and-a-half-year wait for a derby victory with ease.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

1 . Martin Dubravka - 7 Had one high claim to make in the first half. Made a great save with his legs early in the second half to stop Ekwah's deflected effort. Did well again to parry Alex Pritchard's curling effort to safety.

2 . Kieran Trippier - 7 Posed an attacking threat down the right and looked more comfortable in possession. A solid afternoon.

3 . Fabian Schar - 6 Guilty of too many wayward long balls out from the back. Had a comfortable afternoon otherwise.