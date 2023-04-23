News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Glastonbury Festival resale tickets sell out in just six minutes
12 minutes ago UK emergency alert fails to go off on all phones - why
1 hour ago Meghan Markle dismisses ‘ridiculous’ coronation speculation
2 hours ago Mo Farah finishes his last London Marathon and says ‘he wanted to cry’
3 hours ago Diane Abbott has Labour whip withdrawn after “deeply offensive” letter
4 hours ago King Charles’ new appointments to historic order ahead of coronation

Newcastle United player ratings v Spurs: ‘Unstoppable’ 9/10 and £12m man’s ‘best performance’ - photos

Newcastle United ran riot against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon as they won 6-1 at St James’ Park - here are the player ratings from the match.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 15:51 BST

Newcastle United became the second fastest side to go 5-0 up in a Premier League match as braces from Jacob Murphy and Alexander Isak as well as a goal from Joelinton gave the hosts a convincing lead with just 21 minutes on the clock.

Harry Kane pulled a goal back for Spurs shortly after the restart to make it 5-1. Callum Wilson then came off the bench to continue his scoring run with his first touch to make it 6-1.

Here are the player ratings from the match...

Had little to do in the match but will be disappointed not to have kept a clean sheet on a near perfect day for The Magpies. Couldn’t do much about the goal he did concede.

1. Nick Pope - 7

Had little to do in the match but will be disappointed not to have kept a clean sheet on a near perfect day for The Magpies. Couldn’t do much about the goal he did concede.

Photo Sales
Was given so much time and space down the right side by his former club.

2. Kieran Trippier - 8

Was given so much time and space down the right side by his former club.

Photo Sales
Picked out Joelinton well for Newcastle’s second goal. Let Kane in a bit too easily for Spurs’ goal after the restart and picked up a muscular injury midway through the second half.

3. Fabian Schar - 8

Picked out Joelinton well for Newcastle’s second goal. Let Kane in a bit too easily for Spurs’ goal after the restart and picked up a muscular injury midway through the second half. Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Pocketed Harry Kane in the first half and was on the front foot as Newcastle played the ball out from the back and put Spurs under pressure.

4. Sven Botman - 8

Pocketed Harry Kane in the first half and was on the front foot as Newcastle played the ball out from the back and put Spurs under pressure. Photo: Dan Istitene

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Player ratingsPerformanceCallum WilsonTottenham HotspurPremier LeagueJoelintonHarry Kane