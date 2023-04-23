Newcastle United player ratings v Spurs: ‘Unstoppable’ 9/10 and £12m man’s ‘best performance’ - photos
Newcastle United ran riot against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon as they won 6-1 at St James’ Park - here are the player ratings from the match.
Newcastle United became the second fastest side to go 5-0 up in a Premier League match as braces from Jacob Murphy and Alexander Isak as well as a goal from Joelinton gave the hosts a convincing lead with just 21 minutes on the clock.
Harry Kane pulled a goal back for Spurs shortly after the restart to make it 5-1. Callum Wilson then came off the bench to continue his scoring run with his first touch to make it 6-1.
Here are the player ratings from the match...