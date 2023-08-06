Newcastle United player ratings v Villareal - 9/10 ‘huge threat’ and three 8/10’s steal the show - gallery
Newcastle United v Villareal: Newcastle’s Sela Cup campaign ended with a 4-0 win against Villareal.
Newcastle started very well against their opponents and were deservedly ahead after just five minutes when Jacob Murphy lashed home an effort that gave Pepe Reina no chance of stopping. The Magpies had the ball in the net twice more in the first period but Callum Wilson and Paul Dummett both saw their efforts ruled out for offside and a foul respectively.
They did eventually double their lead in the second half through Harvey Barnes who grabbed his first goal for Newcastle United after some good work from Jacob Murphy, Callum Wilson and Joelinton. The Brazilian then helped himself to a goal in the 75th minute after a powerful run right through the heart of the opposition.
Not content there however, Newcastle made it four as Barnes helped himself to a second with a well taken finish.
Here are our Newcastle United player ratings from the game against Villareal: