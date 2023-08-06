Newcastle started very well against their opponents and were deservedly ahead after just five minutes when Jacob Murphy lashed home an effort that gave Pepe Reina no chance of stopping. The Magpies had the ball in the net twice more in the first period but Callum Wilson and Paul Dummett both saw their efforts ruled out for offside and a foul respectively.

They did eventually double their lead in the second half through Harvey Barnes who grabbed his first goal for Newcastle United after some good work from Jacob Murphy, Callum Wilson and Joelinton. The Brazilian then helped himself to a goal in the 75th minute after a powerful run right through the heart of the opposition.

Not content there however, Newcastle made it four as Barnes helped himself to a second with a well taken finish.

Here are our Newcastle United player ratings from the game against Villareal:

Nick Pope - 7 Had very little to do early on. Made his first save in the 35th minute, a very comfortable one at that. Mopped up any balls that found their way through the backline. Made a good save to deny Adriano.

Jacob Murphy - 8 Played in an unnatural position at right-back. Scored the game's opener with a superb effort that gave Pepe Reina no chance. Looked lively going forward and solid in defence despite playing out of position.

Jamaal Lascelles - 6 Captained the side. Was penalised a couple of times early for some strong challenges on his opposite number. An error in the 52nd minute let Sorloth go through on-goal but went unpunished. Picked up a slight knock but played through it. Subbed off with just minutes to go.

Paul Dummett - 7 Unfortunate to have a goal ruled-out after fouling Pepe Reina. Enjoyed a good physical battle against Alexander Sorloth. Booked for a late foul just minutes into the second half.