Newcastle United lost 2-0 to West Ham United at St James’ Park on Monday night - here are the player ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe made one change to the side that beat Nottingham Forest 3-1 before the international break with the suspended Dan Burn dropping out in place of Lloyd Kelly. Callum Wilson was named in the matchday squad for the first time this season while Kieran Trippier returned alongside him on the bench.

After a decent start from Newcastle which saw Alexander Isak have a goal ruled out for offside, West Ham took the lead as Tomas Soucek headed in from a corner with 10 minutes on the clock. Newcastle had chances to draw level in the first half but were ultimately kept at bay by West Ham, who took a 1-0 lead in at the break.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka then doubled West Ham’s advantage early in the second half after Lucas Paqueta dispossessed Bruno Guimaraes in midfield.

Newcastle made several changes in the second half with Harvey Barnes, Sandro Tonali, Callum Wilson, Jacob Murphy and Kieran Trippier all coming on but were unable to help turn the game in Newcastle’s favour as the game ended 2-0.

The result ended a three-match winning run for Newcastle with only their third home defeat of 2024.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

1 . Nick Pope - 6 Little to do other than pick the ball out of his net. Had to be alert to deny Bowen at the end of the first half. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Tino Livramento - 6 Kept Summerville quiet and posed an attacking threat - just lacked the final ball on a couple of occasions. Moved out to left back for the closing stages. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Fabian Schar - 6 A couple of wayward passes aside, kept his composure for the most part defensively and looked to bring the ball out. Will have been disappointed to concede twice on what was a fairly solid individual display. | Getty Images Photo Sales