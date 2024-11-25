Newcastle United player ratings v West Ham: 'Calamitous' 3/10 & 'frustrated' Anthony Gordon in 2-0 loss

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr

Football Reporter

Published 25th Nov 2024, 20:48 BST
Updated 25th Nov 2024, 21:57 BST

Newcastle United 0-2 West Ham United player ratings: Here’s how Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and co fared.

Newcastle United lost 2-0 to West Ham United at St James’ Park on Monday night - here are the player ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe made one change to the side that beat Nottingham Forest 3-1 before the international break with the suspended Dan Burn dropping out in place of Lloyd Kelly. Callum Wilson was named in the matchday squad for the first time this season while Kieran Trippier returned alongside him on the bench.

After a decent start from Newcastle which saw Alexander Isak have a goal ruled out for offside, West Ham took the lead as Tomas Soucek headed in from a corner with 10 minutes on the clock. Newcastle had chances to draw level in the first half but were ultimately kept at bay by West Ham, who took a 1-0 lead in at the break.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka then doubled West Ham’s advantage early in the second half after Lucas Paqueta dispossessed Bruno Guimaraes in midfield.

Newcastle made several changes in the second half with Harvey Barnes, Sandro Tonali, Callum Wilson, Jacob Murphy and Kieran Trippier all coming on but were unable to help turn the game in Newcastle’s favour as the game ended 2-0.

The result ended a three-match winning run for Newcastle with only their third home defeat of 2024.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

Little to do other than pick the ball out of his net. Had to be alert to deny Bowen at the end of the first half.

1. Nick Pope - 6

Little to do other than pick the ball out of his net. Had to be alert to deny Bowen at the end of the first half. | Getty Images

Kept Summerville quiet and posed an attacking threat - just lacked the final ball on a couple of occasions. Moved out to left back for the closing stages.

2. Tino Livramento - 6

Kept Summerville quiet and posed an attacking threat - just lacked the final ball on a couple of occasions. Moved out to left back for the closing stages. | AFP via Getty Images

A couple of wayward passes aside, kept his composure for the most part defensively and looked to bring the ball out. Will have been disappointed to concede twice on what was a fairly solid individual display.

3. Fabian Schar - 6

A couple of wayward passes aside, kept his composure for the most part defensively and looked to bring the ball out. Will have been disappointed to concede twice on what was a fairly solid individual display. | Getty Images

Was lost as he let Soucek go for West Ham's opener and stood off Wan-Bissaka for the second. Headed wide from a corner at the other end. Struggled to deal with high balls and looked off the pace on a calamitous first Premier League start at centre-back for the club. Had a chance to impress but ultimately wasted it. Booked.

4. Lloyd Kelly - 3

Was lost as he let Soucek go for West Ham's opener and stood off Wan-Bissaka for the second. Headed wide from a corner at the other end. Struggled to deal with high balls and looked off the pace on a calamitous first Premier League start at centre-back for the club. Had a chance to impress but ultimately wasted it. Booked. | Getty Images

