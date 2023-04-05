Newcastle United ran riot with a 5-1 win over West Ham United on Tuesday evening - here are the player ratings from the match.

Newcastle opened the scoring inside the opening six minutes as Callum Wilson headed in his second goal in as many games from Allan Saint-Maximin’s cross. The Magpies then doubled their lead by the 15 minute mark as Joelinton received Fabian Schar’s ball over the top and proceeded to round Lukasz Fabianski and turn the ball into an empty net.

The goal was initially ruled out for offside but was eventually awarded following a VAR check.

As half-time approached, West Ham pulled a goal back as an unmarked Kurt Zouma headed in from a corner to make it 2-1.

But less than a minute after the restart, Newcastle restored their two-goal advantage as Jacob Murphy robbed Nayef Aguerd of possession and squared the ball for Wilson to net his second of the match.

Substitute Alexander Isak made it 4-1 in the closing stages by capitalising on another defensive mistake, this time by goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

Joelinton then added his second and Newcastle’s fifth in the closing stages with a tidy finish.

Here are the player ratings from the match...

1 . Nick Pope - 6 Made a good stop to deny Lucas Paqueta’s free-kick in the first half. Couldn’t get close to the corner that resulted in West Ham’s goal in the first half and wasn’t overly convincing coming for crosses all evening. Photo Sales

2 . Kieran Trippier - 8 Saw plenty of the ball out wide and was able to put it into some very good areas. Antonio did get the better of him on one occasion but he was a great outlet for Newcastle and started several attacks. Was inconsistent with his corner deliveries. Photo Sales

3 . Fabian Schar - 8 Released Joelinton with a fantastic ball over the top for Newcastle’s second and made a number of good challenges over the course of the evening. Photo Sales

4 . Sven Botman - 7 Made a great block to deny Michail Antonio in the first half. Will have been disappointed with West Ham’s goal in the first half. Photo Sales