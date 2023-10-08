Newcastle United drew 2-2 with West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon - here are the player ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe made just one forced change to the side that beat Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 in the Champions League heading into the game with Elliot Anderson replacing the suspended Anthony Gordon on the left-wing.

West Ham took an early lead after Emerson caught out a charging Nick Pope before squaring the ball back to Tomas Soucek for a simple tap-in.

After an impressive run of form, The Magpies were lacking ideas in the opening 45 minutes at the London Stadium as they found themselves behind.

Newcastle made a positive start to the second half and found themselves level by the hour mark as Alexander Isak turned in his sixth goal of the season from close range. The Swedish striker soon turned the game on its head with another simple finish from a Kieran Trippier cross.

In the closing stages, Mohammed Kudus drew West Ham level with a strike from the edge of the box to make it 2-2.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

Nick Pope - 6 Caught out for West Ham's opener by needlessly charging off his line. A silly way to end a run of three Premier League clean sheets in a row. Redeemed himself with some important saves towards the end as Newcastle looked to hang on.

Kieran Trippier - 7 Got into some decent areas to cross but wasn't able to pick out a man from open play in the first half. His free-kick lead to Newcastle's equaliser and put in a great cross on the volley to grab his sixth assist in four matches to set-up Isak.

Jamaal Lascelles - 6 Didn't track Emerson's run for West West's opening goal. Did well in the air but struggled on the ground.