Newcastle United player ratings v West Ham: ‘Tidy’ 8/10 & 6/10 ‘redeemed himself’ in 2-2 draw - gallery
Newcastle United drew 2-2 with West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon - here are the player ratings from the match.
Eddie Howe made just one forced change to the side that beat Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 in the Champions League heading into the game with Elliot Anderson replacing the suspended Anthony Gordon on the left-wing.
West Ham took an early lead after Emerson caught out a charging Nick Pope before squaring the ball back to Tomas Soucek for a simple tap-in.
After an impressive run of form, The Magpies were lacking ideas in the opening 45 minutes at the London Stadium as they found themselves behind.
Newcastle made a positive start to the second half and found themselves level by the hour mark as Alexander Isak turned in his sixth goal of the season from close range. The Swedish striker soon turned the game on its head with another simple finish from a Kieran Trippier cross.
In the closing stages, Mohammed Kudus drew West Ham level with a strike from the edge of the box to make it 2-2.
Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...