Newcastle United drew 1-1 with West Ham United on Saturday evening - here are the player ratings from the match.

Newcastle found the net twice inside the opening three minutes as Joe Willock’s strike was ruled out before Callum Wilson continued his good form against West Ham with a well-taken finish to give the hosts the lead.

West Ham responded well and drew level through Lucas Paqueta, who had been linked with a move to St James’s Park last summer. It was the first goal The Magpies had conceded in the Premier League since the World Cup break.

A goalless second half followed as Newcastle sealed their fourth draw in five Premier League games to stretch their unbeaten run in the top flight to 16 matches.

Here are the player ratings from the match...

Nick Pope - 6 Conceded his first goal in seven Premier League games but couldn't have done much about it.

Kieran Trippier - 6 Let Lucas Paqueta go for West Ham's equaliser but saw plenty of the ball out wide and put in a couple of teasing deliveries from the right.

Fabian Schar - 6 Gave the ball away cheaply on a few occasions when playing the ball out from the back but his distribution improved as the game went on. Made a vital interception in the first half and came close to doubling Newcastle's lead before West Ham levelled.

Sven Botman - 6 Covered really well and put in a great challenge early on. Took a knock to the head but continued playing. Made a couple of questionable passing decisions over the course of the afternoon but crucially denied Antonio late on.