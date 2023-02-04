Newcastle United player ratings v West Ham: Anthony Gordon impresses on debut - gallery
Newcastle United drew 1-1 with West Ham United on Saturday evening - here are the player ratings from the match.
Newcastle found the net twice inside the opening three minutes as Joe Willock’s strike was ruled out before Callum Wilson continued his good form against West Ham with a well-taken finish to give the hosts the lead.
West Ham responded well and drew level through Lucas Paqueta, who had been linked with a move to St James’s Park last summer. It was the first goal The Magpies had conceded in the Premier League since the World Cup break.
A goalless second half followed as Newcastle sealed their fourth draw in five Premier League games to stretch their unbeaten run in the top flight to 16 matches.
Here are the player ratings from the match...