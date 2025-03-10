Newcastle United beat West Ham United 1-0 at the London Stadium on Monday evening - here are the player ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe made three changes to his side that were beaten 2-1 against Brighton & Hove Albion last time out in the FA Cup. Nick Pope returned in goal while Bruno Guimaraes came in for Lewis Miley and Jacob Murphy replaced the suspended Anthony Gordon.

Tomas Soucek almost opened the scoring for West Ham in the opening minute but blazed his shot over the bar. Harvey Barnes twice came close for Newcastle in the first half but was denied by Alphonse Areola on both occasions as the sides went in goalless at half-time.

Newcastle broke the deadlock midway through the second half as Harvey Barnes’ cross from the edge of the box was turned in by Bruno Guimaraes to make it 1-0.

That ended up being the winner as Newcastle picked up a big three points to move back up to sixth in the table. Next stop, Wembley.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

Nick Pope - 6 Returned to the starting line-up after dropping out against Brighton. Almost spilled a simple save from Jarrod Bowen but gathered at the second attempt. Showed good composure to rush off his line and head the danger clear late on. Kept his first clean sheet since November.

Kieran Trippier - 7 Had a shot that Harvey Barnes turned goalwards. A steady right-back display and did just enough to stop Kudus breaking clear.

Fabian Schar - 6 Had little to do defensively other than make a few clearances. Struggling to pick out a teammate with long balls forward.