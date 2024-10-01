Newcastle United player ratings v Wimbledon: 'Determined' Will Osula, 'frustrated' 8/10 & one 5/10 in cup win

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr

Football Reporter

Published 1st Oct 2024, 20:40 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2024, 21:45 BST

Newcastle United 1-0 AFC Wimbledon player ratings: Here’s how Will Osula, Joe Willock, Tino Livramento and co fared at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United beat AFC Wimbledon 1-0 in the Carabao Cup third round at St James’ Park - here are the player ratings from the match.

The rescheduled cup match saw Eddie Howe make eight changes to his side that drew 1-1 with Manchester City on Saturday. Fabian Schar, Joelinton and Harvey Barnes were the only players to keep their place in the side as Howe handed Will Osula his full debut.

The Magpies were up against a League Two Wimbledon side who had endured significant problems around their stadium which saw the initially scheduled fixture at Plough Lane postponed due to flooding.

A frustrating first half for Newcastle unfolded with Wimbledon limiting them to few chances. But for the second match running, The Magpies won a penalty at the Leazes End after Miguel Almiron was fouled in the box by Joe Pigott.

Fabian Schar stepped up and calmly converted to give the hosts a 1-0 lead heading in at the break.

Newcastle had chances to extend their lead after the break but Wimbledon defended well for the most part to keep the scoreline tight. But in the end it was Newcastle who were able to see out the win and progress.

The win sets up a last-16 home tie with Chelsea at the end of the month.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

Received treatment following a clash with Omar Bugiel and limped off at half-time. Had little else to do.

1. Martin Dubravka - 6

Received treatment following a clash with Omar Bugiel and limped off at half-time. Had little else to do. | Getty Images

Linked-up well with Sean Longstaff to set-up Newcastle's first shot on target in the match. Switched to left back for the second half.

2. Tino Livramento - 6

Linked-up well with Sean Longstaff to set-up Newcastle's first shot on target in the match. Switched to left back for the second half. | Getty Images

Had one shaky moment but otherwise rarely tested. Moved out to right back for the second half before being substituted.

3. Emil Krafth - 6

Had one shaky moment but otherwise rarely tested. Moved out to right back for the second half before being substituted. | Getty Images

Captained the side from the start. Sprayed the ball around well from the back. Converted his penalty calmly. Fired a shot over the bar in the second half. Left the pitch frustrated in the closing stages after requesting to be substituted minutes earlier due to a hamstring issue.

4. Fabian Schar - 8

Captained the side from the start. Sprayed the ball around well from the back. Converted his penalty calmly. Fired a shot over the bar in the second half. Left the pitch frustrated in the closing stages after requesting to be substituted minutes earlier due to a hamstring issue. | Getty Images

