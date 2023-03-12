Newcastle United player ratings v Wolves: 7/10 ‘deserved standing ovation’ & three 8/10s - gallery
Newcastle United beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 at St James’ Park - here are the player ratings from the match.
Alexander Isak’s fourth goal of the season gave Newcastle the lead in the first half as the striker headed in from a Kieran Trippier free-kick. The Magpies pushed for a second before half-time but the sides went in at 1-0.
Substitute Hwang Hee-Chan equalised for Wolves with 20 minutes remaining after Kieran Trippier played the ball straight to the forward after slipping in an attempt to clear.
The Magpies went back in front and it was another substitute finding the net as Miguel Almiron slid home his 11th goal of the season with 10 minutes to go.
Newcastle were able to see out the three and make it a first win in six in the Premier League as they moved back up to fifth in the table.
Here are the player ratings from the match...