Newcastle United beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 at St James’ Park - here are the player ratings from the match.

Alexander Isak’s fourth goal of the season gave Newcastle the lead in the first half as the striker headed in from a Kieran Trippier free-kick. The Magpies pushed for a second before half-time but the sides went in at 1-0.

Substitute Hwang Hee-Chan equalised for Wolves with 20 minutes remaining after Kieran Trippier played the ball straight to the forward after slipping in an attempt to clear.

The Magpies went back in front and it was another substitute finding the net as Miguel Almiron slid home his 11th goal of the season with 10 minutes to go.

Newcastle were able to see out the three and make it a first win in six in the Premier League as they moved back up to fifth in the table.

Here are the player ratings from the match...

Nick Pope - 6 Dodged a bullet after clashing with Raul Jimanez inside the penalty area. Parried a Raul Jimanez shot in the first half but had another shaky moment involving Jimanez in the second half as the Wolves striker blocked his attempted clearance. Made a good stop to deny Pedro Neto from the edge of the box as well as Joao Moutinho in the second half.

Kieran Trippier - 5 Set up the opening two goals for either side. Was a threat from set-pieces. Hit an edge of the box free-kick at the ball early on and saw a second half effort saved by Jose Sa. A lovely delivery set-up the opening goal. Won't want to see Wolves' equaliser again after his attempted clearance fell straight to Hwang Hee-Chan.

Fabian Schar - 8 Made a vital challenge to stop Wolves breaking through on goal in the second half. Remained solid throughout on his return to the starting line-up.

Sven Botman - 7 Won the ball back well at key moments and was solid in possession. Missed a sitter late on after being set-up by Almiron.