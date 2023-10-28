Newcastle United player ratings v Wolves: ‘Classy’ 8/10 & ‘Tired’ 4/10 in 2-2 draw - photos
Newcastle United drew 2-2 after twice taking the lead at Wolverhampton Wanderers - here are the player ratings from the match.
Newcastle took the lead after 22-minutes as Jose Sa spilled Anthony Gordon’s cross into the box and Callum Wilson finished at the second attempt with an overhead kick to grab his sixth goal of the season in only his fourth start.
Mario Lemina equalised for Wolves after 36 minutes as he headed in from Pedro Neto’s corner.
Hwang Hee-Chan then fouled Fabian Schar inside the box with a penalty awarded following a lengthy VAR check. Wilson then converted his second of the game from 12-yards despite Sa getting a decent hand on the effort as The Magpies went in 2-1 ahead at the break.
Hwang Hee-Chan then equalised for Wolves by chopping inside of Dan Burn before finding the bottom right corner.
Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...