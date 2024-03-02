Newcastle United beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 in the Premier League at St James' Park - here are the player ratings from the match.

Newcastle made just one change from the side that beat Blackburn Rovers on penalties in the FA Cup on Tuesday night with Sven Botman coming back into the side as Jamaal Lascelles dropped back to the bench. The Magpies went into the game looking for their first home win of 2024 following four games without a win since beating Fulham 3-0 in December.

Newcastle took the lead early on through a swift counter-attacking move as Bruno Guimaraes' deflected effort was headed in by Alexander Isak. It was The Magpies' 1500th Premier League goal.

The hosts doubled their lead just after the 30 minute mark as Jacob Murphy's low cross was spilled by Jose Sa as Anthony Gordon pounced to score his 10th goal of the season to make it 2-0.

And that's how the first half ended as Newcastle were in a commanding position to pick up their first home win of the year so far.

Wolves pushed to get back into the game in the second half, forcing a few good saves from Martin Dubravka in the Newcastle goal.

Tino Livramento then wrapped up the three points with a bursting run into the box and a deft finish to open his account for the club.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

1 . Martin Dubravka - 8 Made important saves from Nathan Fraser, Pablo Sarabia and Jeanricner Bellegarde in the second half to keep the score at 2-0. Photo Sales

2 . Kieran Trippier - 6 Had a couple of shaky moments in possession but tackled well. Went down shortly after the restart and was forced off. Photo Sales