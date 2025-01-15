Newcastle United beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 in the Premier League at St James’ Park - here are the player ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe made nine changes to the side that beat Bromley 3-1 at St James’ Park on Sunday with the likes of Alexander Isak, Sven Botman and Jacob Murphy all returning to the squad after being rested for the FA Cup third round tie. Isak went into the game looking to break a record for most consecutive Premier League matches scored in for Newcastle having netted in each of his last seven league outings.

The Magpies also went into the game looking to win nine consecutive games in all competitions for the first time during the same top-flight season. Newcastle won nine in a row during the 2016-17 season in the Championship under Rafa Benitez previously.

After a dominant but ultimately fruitless opening half-hour, Newcastle eventually took the lead through Isak’s deflected effort from the edge of the box. It was the Swede’s 16th goal of the season as he found the net for an eighth successive Premier League match.

That gave Newcastle a 1-0 lead at the break.

The Magpies made it 2-0 just before the hour mark as Bruno Guimaraes picked out Isak to score once more and put the hosts in a controlling position heading into the closing stages.

Isak then turned provider as Anthony Gordon stroked the ball into the bottom left corner to make it 3-0.

Wolves thought they’d pulled a goal back with 10 minutes of normal time remaining as Santiago Bueno turned the ball in from a corner but it was ruled out for handball.

Newcastle were able to see out the win comfortably to make it nine wins in a row in all competitions.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

1 . Martin Dubravka - 8 Was alert to collect Matheus Cunha’s effort at the start of the second half. Made an incredible point-blank save to deny Strand Larsen late on. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Tino Livramento - 6 Had a couple of chances to get balls into the box but couldn’t pick out a teammate. Misjudged the ball on a few occasions. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Sven Botman - 7 A generally comfortable showing on his first St James’ Park appearance since March 2024. | Getty Images Photo Sales