Newcastle United came from behind to beat Wolves 2-1 in the Premier League at Molineux on Sunday - here are the player ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe made three changes from the side that beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 last time out before the international break with Fabian Schar returning from suspension and Emil Krafth dropping to the bench with Jacob Murphy and Lewis Hall also coming back into the side in place of Harvey Barnes and Lloyd Kelly.

Joe Willock also returned to the bench after missing the win over Spurs due to a thigh issue.

Newcastle hadn’t won at Wolves in the Premier League since 2011 and after a decent start to the game by the visitors, it was the hosts that took the lead as Mario Lemina finished off a sweeping attacking move to turn in Jorgen Strand Larsen’s low cross.

That gave Wolves a 1-0 half-time lead as Newcastle looked to come from behind away from home in the second half.

Howe made three changes at the break with Harvey Barnes, Sandro Tonali and Joe Willock coming on for Alexander Isak, Sean Longstaff and Joelinton.

Newcastle drew level in the closing stages with Schar’s effort from distance deflecting into the top left corner of the goal to set up an exciting end to the match at Molineux. And Newcastle were the ones to capitalise with Barnes cutting inside from the left and curling the ball into the top right corner to make it 2-1 to the visitors.

Wolves pushed for an equaliser but weren’t able to find it as Newcastle moved up to third in the Premier League table with 10 points from their opening four games.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

1 . Nick Pope - 8 Made a simple save to deny Nelson Semedo. Had a couple of nervous moments with the ball at his feet. Made some good saves in the second half to keep the score at 1-0 and an excellent stop in stoppage time to keep Newcastle in the lead. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Tino Livramento - 6 Had some good moments in possession under pressure to help Newcastle get up the pitch. Naive defending as he didn't pick up Lemina for Wolves' goal, leaving Schar in no man's land. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Fabian Schar - 7 Returned to the side following a three-match suspension. Was solid in the game before being Caught out by Joao Gomes' dummy for the opener. Hit an effort over the bar from the edge of the box in the second half before scoring with an effort from distance to draw Newcastle level. | Getty Images Photo Sales