Newcastle United player ratings v Yokohama: 'Weak' 4/10 & several 5s as Bruno Guimaraes 'class' on return

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr

Football Reporter

Published 3rd Aug 2024, 11:49 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2024, 12:57 BST

Newcastle United 0-2 Yokohama F. Marinos player ratings: Here’s how Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, Lloyd Kelly and co have fared.

Newcastle United lost 2-0 to Yokohama F. Marinos at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo - here are half-time player ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe made four changes to the side that beat Urawa Red Diamonds 4-1 on Wednesday with Bruno Guimaraes, Lloyd Kelly, Fabian ScharMiguel Almiron all handed their first starts of pre-season.

For new signing Kelly, it was his first public appearance with Newcastle since arriving as a free agent last month.

Guimaraes led the side out as captain for the first time on his return to the side as Yokohama took the lead just after the half-hour mark as Elber calmly stroked the ball in from a low ball into the box.

Newcastle had chances to equalise but failed to test the goalkeeper as the sides went in 1-0 to the J-League side at the break.

Shortly after the break, Yokohama doubled their lead as substitute Jacob Murphy was dispossessed in a dangerous area which allowed Jun Amano to make it 2-0.

Newcastle’s young players who remained on the pitch in the second half were unable to help the side get back into the game as they ended their tour of Tokyo with a defeat.

Here are the Newcastle player ratings from the match...

Couldn't do much about the goal but hasn't had anything else to do. Withdrawn at half-time.

1. Odysseas Vlachodimos - 5

Couldn't do much about the goal but hasn't had anything else to do. Withdrawn at half-time.

Caught out of position on one occasion as Yokohama countered down his side and hit the crossbar. Made an important header at the back post to clear the danger but couldn't do the same for Yokohama's opener.

2. Tino Livramento - 5

Caught out of position on one occasion as Yokohama countered down his side and hit the crossbar. Made an important header at the back post to clear the danger but couldn't do the same for Yokohama's opener.

Has been missed in the opening weeks of pre-season. Barely flustered on his return to the side so far and stopped a dangerous ball into the box that would have been a near-certain goal.

3. Fabian Schar - 7

Has been missed in the opening weeks of pre-season. Barely flustered on his return to the side so far and stopped a dangerous ball into the box that would have been a near-certain goal.

Made a good block to deny a Yokohama chance. Got caught out slightly with one ball over the top but generally looked comfortable on the ball on his first appearance for the club. Booked for a risky last-man challenge but redeemed himself with an excellent interception soon after.

4. Lloyd Kelly - 6

Made a good block to deny a Yokohama chance. Got caught out slightly with one ball over the top but generally looked comfortable on the ball on his first appearance for the club. Booked for a risky last-man challenge but redeemed himself with an excellent interception soon after.

