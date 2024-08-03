Newcastle United lost 2-0 to Yokohama F. Marinos at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo - here are half-time player ratings from the match.
Eddie Howe made four changes to the side that beat Urawa Red Diamonds 4-1 on Wednesday with Bruno Guimaraes, Lloyd Kelly, Fabian ScharMiguel Almiron all handed their first starts of pre-season.
For new signing Kelly, it was his first public appearance with Newcastle since arriving as a free agent last month.
Guimaraes led the side out as captain for the first time on his return to the side as Yokohama took the lead just after the half-hour mark as Elber calmly stroked the ball in from a low ball into the box.
Newcastle had chances to equalise but failed to test the goalkeeper as the sides went in 1-0 to the J-League side at the break.
Shortly after the break, Yokohama doubled their lead as substitute Jacob Murphy was dispossessed in a dangerous area which allowed Jun Amano to make it 2-0.
Newcastle’s young players who remained on the pitch in the second half were unable to help the side get back into the game as they ended their tour of Tokyo with a defeat.
Here are the Newcastle player ratings from the match...