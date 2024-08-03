Newcastle United lost 2-0 to Yokohama F. Marinos at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo - here are half-time player ratings from the match.

Eddie Howe made four changes to the side that beat Urawa Red Diamonds 4-1 on Wednesday with Bruno Guimaraes, Lloyd Kelly, Fabian ScharMiguel Almiron all handed their first starts of pre-season.

For new signing Kelly, it was his first public appearance with Newcastle since arriving as a free agent last month.

Guimaraes led the side out as captain for the first time on his return to the side as Yokohama took the lead just after the half-hour mark as Elber calmly stroked the ball in from a low ball into the box.

Newcastle had chances to equalise but failed to test the goalkeeper as the sides went in 1-0 to the J-League side at the break.

Shortly after the break, Yokohama doubled their lead as substitute Jacob Murphy was dispossessed in a dangerous area which allowed Jun Amano to make it 2-0.

Newcastle’s young players who remained on the pitch in the second half were unable to help the side get back into the game as they ended their tour of Tokyo with a defeat.

Here are the Newcastle player ratings from the match...

1 . Odysseas Vlachodimos - 5 Couldn't do much about the goal but hasn't had anything else to do. Withdrawn at half-time. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Tino Livramento - 5 Caught out of position on one occasion as Yokohama countered down his side and hit the crossbar. Made an important header at the back post to clear the danger but couldn't do the same for Yokohama's opener. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Fabian Schar - 7 Has been missed in the opening weeks of pre-season. Barely flustered on his return to the side so far and stopped a dangerous ball into the box that would have been a near-certain goal. | Getty Images Photo Sales