Newcastle United player ratings: ‘Warrior’ scores 8/10 and a ‘mixed’ 6/10 v Manchester United – gallery
Newcastle United held Manchester United to a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon - but how did the players fare?
After a goalless first half, Cristiano Ronaldo found the net twice in the spcae of two minutes early in the second half only for both goals to be ruled out.
The first was flagged for offside and the second saw him take the ball and find the net before play had officially restarted with the resulting Newcastle free-kick.
Manchester United pushed for a winner in the second half but Newcastle kept them at bay as the match ended goalless.