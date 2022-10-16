News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United player ratings: ‘Warrior’ scores 8/10 and a ‘mixed’ 6/10 v Manchester United – gallery

Newcastle United held Manchester United to a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon - but how did the players fare?

By Dominic Scurr
32 minutes ago

After a goalless first half, Cristiano Ronaldo found the net twice in the spcae of two minutes early in the second half only for both goals to be ruled out.

The first was flagged for offside and the second saw him take the ball and find the net before play had officially restarted with the resulting Newcastle free-kick.

Manchester United pushed for a winner in the second half but Newcastle kept them at bay as the match ended goalless.

1. Nick Pope - 6

His distribution was questionable at times. Made an important save to deny Antony in the first half.

2. Kieran Trippier - 7

His set-pieces threatened to cause Manchester United some problems. Defended well.

3. Fabian Schar - 8

A warrior’s performance. Picked up a knock early on but played on to make an important interception to stop a cross into the box on the stroke of half-time. Was in the wars at Old Trafford but kept plugging away and made a crucial slide to put Fred off scoring a late winner.

4. Sven Botman - 8

Another solid defensive display at the back from the Dutchman. Didn’t put a foot wrong.

