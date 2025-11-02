Jacob Murphy of Newcastle United scores his team's first goal during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at London Stadium on November 02, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) | Getty Images

West Ham 2-1 Newcastle United half-time player ratings: Here’s how Nick Woltemade, Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and co have fared.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie Howe made six changes to his side that beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night at St James’ Park. Nick Pope, Sven Botman, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon came into the starting line-up in place of Aaron Ramsdale, Fabian Schar, Jacob Ramsey, Joe Willock, Anthony Elanga and Harvey Barnes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Hall returned to the matchday squad on the bench after a month out with a hamstring injury while Kieran Trippier missed out due to illness.

Newcastle went into the game looking to pick up their first away win and first consecutive wins in the Premier League since April.

West Ham had the first big opportunity of the game inside five minutes as Jarrod Bowen saw his edge-of-the-box effort crash back off the post. Newcastle then scored from the resulting attack as Jacob Murphy cut the ball back onto his right foot before finding the bottom left corner to make it two in two Premier League games.

West Ham pushed for an equaliser and saw a penalty shout overturned by VAR before finally drawing level 10 minutes before half-time as Lucas Paqueta’s low drive found the bottom left corner of the goal from 25 yards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Ham then took the lead on the stroke of half-time as Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s cross was turned in by Sven Botman for an own goal.

Nick Pope - 6

Parried a shot at his near post early on and had to be alert with his claims and punches. Made a good save to tip Lucas Paqueta’s free-kick wide on the half-hour mark and Max Kilman’s header shortly afterwards. Couldn’t connect properly with Paqueta’s strike for the equalising goal.

Emil Krafth - 5

His first Premier League start since September 2024. Steady enough defensively and has tried to get forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Malick Thiaw - 7

Initially penalised for a suspected foul on Jarrod Bowen inside the penalty area but VAR overturned the decision as replays showed it was a good challenge. Made a couple of important defensive headers and interceptions.

Sven Botman - 5

Lost his footing a couple of times and was punished at the end of the half as he tried to cut out Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s cross and ended up turning the ball into his own net.

Dan Burn - 6

Kept his place in the side from Wednesday night’s win. Had a tough task up against Jarrod Bowen.

Sandro Tonali - 5

Not as involved as unusual.

Bruno Guimaraes - 5

Picked out Murphy in the build-up to the opening goal. Looks off the pace and was booked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joelinton - 6

Back in the starting line-up but unable to impose himself on the game so far with West Ham in control. Almost scored an excellent goal following a good turn on the edge of the box.

Jacob Murphy - 7

Showed great composure to create space for himself to get a shot away to open the scoring with a fine finish. Could have made it 2-0 before the 20 minute mark but was denied by Alphonse Areola.

Anthony Gordon - 4

Gave the ball away in the build-up to West Ham’s overturned penalty shout. Saw an edge of the box effort saved by Areola before half-time.

Nick Woltemade - 5

Showed good control and footwork to release Murphy for an opportunity that resulted in a corner.

Had a couple of neat touches but the ball hasn’t quite stuck to him so far.