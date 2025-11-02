Newcastle United player ratings v West Ham. | Getty Images

West Ham 3-1 Newcastle United player ratings: Here’s how Jacob Murphy, Nick Woltemade, Malick Thiaw and co fared at the London Stadium.

Eddie Howe made six changes to his side that beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night at St James’ Park. Nick Pope, Sven Botman, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon came into the starting line-up in place of Aaron Ramsdale, Fabian Schar, Jacob Ramsey, Joe Willock, Anthony Elanga and Harvey Barnes.

Lewis Hall returned to the matchday squad on the bench after a month out with a hamstring injury while Kieran Trippier missed out due to illness.

Newcastle went into the game looking to pick up their first away win and first consecutive wins in the Premier League since April.

West Ham had the first big opportunity of the game inside five minutes as Jarrod Bowen saw his edge-of-the-box effort crash back off the post. Newcastle then scored from the resulting attack as Jacob Murphy cut the ball back onto his right foot before finding the bottom left corner to make it two in two Premier League games.

West Ham pushed for an equaliser and saw a penalty shout overturned by VAR before finally drawing level 10 minutes before half-time as Lucas Paqueta’s low drive found the bottom left corner of the goal from 25 yards.

West Ham then took the lead on the stroke of half-time as Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s cross was turned in by Sven Botman for an own goal.

The hosts thought they’d made it 3-1 as Freddie Potts turned in from Tomas Soucek’s lay off but the flag was up for offside.

West Ham eventually made it 3-1 deep into stoppage time as Soucek bundled the ball in after Nick Pope couldn’t keep hold of Bowen’s initial strike.

That saw West Ham secure their first home victory in the Premier League since February as Newcastle remain winless on the road in the league since April.

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

Nick Pope - 6

Parried a shot at his near post early on and had to be alert with his claims and punches. Made a good save to tip Lucas Paqueta’s free-kick wide on the half-hour mark and Max Kilman’s header shortly afterwards. Couldn’t connect properly with Paqueta’s strike for the equalising goal. Made another good couple of saves in the second half to keep the score at 2-1 but spilled the ball for the third.

Emil Krafth - 5

His first Premier League start since September 2024 but lasted just 45 minutes. Steady enough defensively but lacked quality going forward.

Malick Thiaw - 6

Initially penalised for a suspected foul on Jarrod Bowen inside the penalty area but VAR overturned the decision as replays showed it was a good challenge. Made a couple of important defensive headers and interceptions. Moved out to right back in the second half before returning to centre-back for the final 25 minutes.

Sven Botman - 5

Lost his footing a couple of times and was punished at the end of the half as he tried to cut out Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s cross and ended up turning the ball into his own net.

Dan Burn - 4

Kept his place in the side from Wednesday night’s win. Had a tough task up against Jarrod Bowen and out of position for West Ham’s crucial second goal.

Sandro Tonali - 5

Got more involved as the game wore on but lacked conviction in the final third when Newcastle needed the top players to step up.

Bruno Guimaraes - 5

Picked out Murphy in the build-up to the opening goal. Looked off the pace and was booked in the first half. Grabbed some control of the game in the second but couldn’t help Newcastle find a breakthrough.

Joelinton - 5

Back in the starting line-up but unable to impose himself on the game. Almost scored an excellent goal following a good turn on the edge of the box but offered little otherwise.

Jacob Murphy - 6

Showed great composure to create space for himself to get a shot away to open the scoring with a fine finish. Could have made it 2-0 before the 20 minute mark but was denied by Alphonse Areola. Was poor after that and kept giving the ball away cheaply. Moved to right-back before being taken off.

Anthony Gordon - 4

Gave the ball away in the build-up to West Ham’s overturned penalty shout. Saw an edge of the box effort saved by Areola before half-time. Brought off at half-time after another poor Premier League showing.

Nick Woltemade - 5

Showed good control and footwork to release Murphy for an opportunity that resulted in a corner. Had a couple of neat touches, but the ball didn’t stick before being hooked at half-time.

Substitutes

William Osula - 4

On for Woltemade 46: Had a couple of touches in and around the box but didn’t pose much of a threat.

Jacob Ramsey - 6

On for Gordon 46: Positive on the ball and had some neat touches, just didn’t always make the right decision. Booked.

Fabian Schar - 5

On for Krafth 46: Newcastle looked more solid after his introduction as they controlled possession in the second half. Almost let Bowen in on goal in stoppage time.

On for Botman 65: Got into a couple of decent areas but didn’t threaten the goal.

On for Murphy 77: A late roll of the dice.