Newcastle United player ratings v Ipswich. | Getty

Newcastle United 3-0 Ipswich Town player ratings: Here’s how Alexander Isak, Sandro Tonali, Joe Willock and co fared at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The result sees Newcastle move back up to third in the Premier League table with four games left to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie Howe made one forced change for Newcastle on his return to the dugout after three matches away due to illness. Joelinton missed out due to a knee injury with Joe Willock coming into the side in his place.

The match also saw Sven Botman return on the bench after more than 11 weeks out due to a knee injury.

Newcastle had a goal disallowed from Bruno Guimaraes midway through the first half before Ipswich were reduced to 10 men with Ben Johnson shown a second yellow card.

Newcastle had a penalty shout at the end of the first half as Jacob Murphy was tripped by Julio Enciso which was subject to a VAR check. Referee Michael Salisbury checked the monitor and pointed to the spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander Isak stepped up and converted his 26th goal of the season to give Newcastle the lead at the break.

10 minutes into the second half Dan Burn doubled Newcastle’s lead as he headed in Kieran Trippier’s cross at the back post.

Trippier was provider again as Will Osula headed in his first Premier League goal to make it 3-0.

The win sees Newcastle climb back to third in the Premier League table with four games left to play while also confirming relegation for Ipswich Town in their first season back in the top flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are the Newcastle United player ratings from the match...

Nick Pope - 6

Had very little to do.

Kieran Trippier - 9

Put a few crosses into the box and asked a few questions with his set pieces, setting up Dan Burn to make it 2-0 and Will Osula to make it 3-0. Two assists and a clean sheet - a superb response from last week.

Fabian Schar - 7

Made a good block to deny Liam Delap after initially conceding possession. Had an effort cleared off the line at the end of the first half.

Dan Burn - 8

A loose early pass gifted Jack Clarke an early opportunity. Largely solid afterwards and doubled Newcastle’s lead. Booked following a tussle with Liam Delap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tino Livramento - 7

Put a couple of early crosses in with his left foot. Played in a really advanced role as Ipswich sat back, even more so after the away side were reduced to 10 men.

Sandro Tonali - 7

Read the game well to cut out the danger at key moments. Slipped through Harvey Barnes for a good chance.

Bruno Guimaraes - 7

Had the ball in the net midway through the first half but it was harshly disallowed by the referee. Almost scored at the end of the half with an overhead kick that was cleared off the line and came close again with a volley in the closing stages. Very unlucky.

Joe Willock - 6

Back in the starting line-up in Joelinton’s absence. Showed good footwork inside the box to get a shot away. Withdrawn in the closing stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacob Murphy - 7

Put a dangerous ball across the face of goal that couldn’t be turned in. Did well to pick out Isak inside the box but the striker couldn’t convert. Won a penalty at the end of the first half. Came close to making it 3-0 just after the hour mark before being withdrawn. Very involved.

Harvey Barnes - 7

Saw plenty of the ball down the left side. Put a dangerous cross in that Isak headed over. Fired over at the start of the second half.

Alexander Isak - 7

Scored his first Premier League hat-trick against Ipswich Town back in December. Headed a Barnes cross over the bar and volleyed a chance over from Murphy’s cross shortly after. His clever touch down the left led to Ben Johnson’s sending off. Made no mistake from the penalty spot to give Newcastle the lead. Came close with an effort in the second half.

Substitutes

William Osula of Newcastle United celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Ipswich Town FC at St James' Park on April 26, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Anthony Gordon - 6

On for Murphy 68: Lively off the bench but the game was already won. Forced a save from Alex Palmer in stoppage time with a low strike from the edge of the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Miley - 6

On for Willock 68: Tidy in possession to help Newcastle remain on top. Clipped a good ball through for Callum Wilson.

Callum Wilson - n/a

On for Isak 79: Got into some decent areas but couldn’t get a shot away.

Will Osula - n/a

On for Barnes 79: Rose highest to head in his first Premier League goal and make it 3-0 in the closing stages. Saw an effort deflect wide in stoppage time. A cracking cameo performance.

On for Schar 84: Marked his return from injury for the closing stages.