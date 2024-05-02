Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka could leave the club this summer with Nick Pope set to return from injury.

Dubravka has been a regular in the Newcastle side in Pope’s five-month absence due to a dislocated shoulder. But the 35-year-old, who has just a year left on his contract, is open to leaving the club in order to guarantee regular first-team football.

According to iNews, the Slovakian has attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League and Newcastle would consider cashing in on the goalkeeper. Dubravka has made 159 appearances for the club since his loan move from Sparta Prague became permanent for £4million in 2018.

Newcastle’s goalkeeping situation is uncertain in general with Loris Karius set to leave upon the expiration of his contract in June. But current fourth-choice goalkeeper Mark Gillespie will remain at the club after a new one-year extension option in his contract was triggered.

The 32-year-old is likely to be Newcastle’s third-choice goalkeeper next season and the club assess potential replacements for Dubravka and Karius.

Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili has been scouted by the club while Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale has also been linked having previously worked with Eddie Howe at AFC Bournemouth.

Here are the contract situations at Newcastle United as things stand...

