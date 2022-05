The Newcastle United midfielder had lengthy treatment after “falling awkwardly” following an aerial challenge. The score against Burnley was goalless at tehe time.

Jacob Murphy replaced Joelinton, whose name was chanted by United’s 2,350 travelling fans as he was taken off the field by medics.

Within minutes, the visitors, 12th in the Premier League, took the lead from the penalty spot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum Wilson put Newcastle ahead following a VAR check after Nathan Collins handled a corner.