Newcastle United player suffers injury 'setback'
Paul Dummett has suffered an injury setback at Newcastle United.
Friday, 17th September 2021, 6:00 am
The defender had been close to a comeback from a calf problem before the international break.
However, Dummett, 29, is back in the club’s treatment room, according to head coach Steve Bruce.
“He’s had a setback,” Bruce told BBC Radio Newcastle. “Just when we thought he was close – and he was back training – he’s uncomfortable again. It’s the same injury.”
Dummett, yet to play this season, is in the final year of his contract.