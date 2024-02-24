Newcastle United player teases injury return with eight-word update after 15-game absence
Harrison Ashby is back on the grass after suffering an injury set-back during his loan spell from Newcastle United at Swansea City.
Ashby missed 11 matches with a hamstring injury before briefly returning last month. After just three games back in the Swansea City side, the 22-year-old suffered another muscular injury that has kept him out for a further four matches.
He is also set to miss this weekend's match against Sunderland in the Championship.
Swans boss Luke Williams said: “We have players making good progress. Harrison Ashby was out [on the grass] but there’s no fixed date for him." Ashby has also taken to social media to post a photograph of himself jogging at the Swansea training ground along with the caption: "Sun is shining and back on the pitch."
Ashby joined Newcastle last January from West Ham United for a reported £3million. He didn't feature for The Magpies during his first half-season at the club but was involved in pre-season, scoring a late winner against Rangers in a July friendly.
He is still waiting to make his competitive debut for The Magpies, joining Swansea City on a season long loan in the summer. Ashby has 16 appearances for the Welsh outfit, scoring his first senior goal in a 2-1 defeat at Preston North End back in August.