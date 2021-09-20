The goalkeeper has been sidelined since undergoing foot surgery following Slovakia’s Euro 2020 campaign.

However, the 32-year-old is now ready to step out on to the training field.

“He’s coming along nicely,” said head coach Steve Bruce, who named four goalkeepers in his squad. “Thankfully, the wound that was badly infected has gone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He’s hoping he’ll be back on the grass next week, so that’s a bit of good news.”