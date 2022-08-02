Newcastle enjoyed a productive July with six friendlies and a behind closed doors practice match against Burnley.
Eddie Howe’s side got the better of The Clarets along with Gateshead, 1860 Munich, Atalanta and Athletic Bilbao while Mainz 05 and Benfica both secured narrow victories at United’s expense.
A total of 30 players got on the pitch for Newcastle in pre-season with Howe also calling upon several of the club’s Under-21s players on occasion.
Four senior players didn’t play a single minute during pre-season while some of the Under-21s players made the bench but didn’t get on the pitch.
And with Saturday’s competitive season opener against Nottingham Forest at St James’s Park coming up this Saturday, we’ve had a look at which players got the most minutes during Newcastle’s pre-season matches.