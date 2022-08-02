Newcastle United’s pre-season is over and the 2022-23 Premier League campaign is about to get under way.

Newcastle enjoyed a productive July with six friendlies and a behind closed doors practice match against Burnley.

Eddie Howe’s side got the better of The Clarets along with Gateshead, 1860 Munich, Atalanta and Athletic Bilbao while Mainz 05 and Benfica both secured narrow victories at United’s expense.

A total of 30 players got on the pitch for Newcastle in pre-season with Howe also calling upon several of the club’s Under-21s players on occasion.

Four senior players didn’t play a single minute during pre-season while some of the Under-21s players made the bench but didn’t get on the pitch.

And with Saturday’s competitive season opener against Nottingham Forest at St James’s Park coming up this Saturday, we’ve had a look at which players got the most minutes during Newcastle’s pre-season matches.

1. Javier Manquillo - 0 minutes Injury prevented Manquillo making an appearance in pre-season. He has been in Spain working on his rehabilitation. Photo Sales

2. Mark Gillespie - 0 minutes The goalkeeper remained on the sidelines throughout pre-season. Photo Sales

3. Federico Fernandez - 0 minutes Didn’t feature in pre-season but Eddie Howe has praised the defender’s professionalism. Photo Sales

4. Jamal Lewis - 0 minutes Fitness issues have prevented Lewis from getting on the pitch this pre-season. Not what he would have wanted having missed the second half of the campaign due to being left out of Eddie Howe’s 25-man squad. Photo Sales