Newcastle United 'plot' bargain January deal for defender, Magpies eye 'Swedish Messi'
The latest Newcastle United transfer news and rumours as the Magpies prepare to face Bournemouth
Newcastle United are out to bounce back from their Champions League defeat to Borussia Dortmund as they head to Bournemouth for their final Premier League fixture before the November international break.
Eddie Howe's side have the chance to put some pressure on a handful of the sides above them, with the likes of Liverpool and Aston Villa not playing until Sunday following their respective Thursday fixtures. Bournemouth have just one win to their name so far this term, and sit in the relegation places ahead of the weekend's action.
Ahead of the fixture on the south coast, we have rounded up the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Newcastle as the January window begins to come into view.
Newcastle 'eye' Lille defender
Newcastle are one of several clubs monitoring Lille centre-back Tiago Djalo, per a report from 90min. The Magpies have had the player on their radar for over 12 months but will face competition from the likes of Inter Milan, Juventus, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen if they opt to pursue a deal for the player.
He is out of contract at the end of the season and could be available for a bargain fee in January. The Magpies previously did business with Lille when they signed Sven Botman, who has proved a shrewd acquisition. Newcastle were linked with a number of centre-backs during the summer and it appears an area Howe is keen to strengthen.
Magpies 'interested' in 'Swedish Messi'
Newcastle and Brighton and Hove Albion have been credited with an interest in FC Copenhagen wonderkid Roony Bardghji. French news outlet Jeunes Footeux, via Newcastle World, have claimed both the Magpies and Seagulls dispatched scouts to watch the talented youngster in action during his side’s 4-3 midweek win against Manchester United— but they were far from the only clubs represented in the stands at the Parken Stadium.
Chelsea, Ajax and Bundesliga rivals Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig were also said to be in the stands as the youngster put on quite the show against the 13-time Premier League champions. Bardghji, who will turn 18 next week, came off the bench to snatch a late goal that gave his side a dramatic 4-3 win over Erik ten Hag’s side and further enhance a reputation that has already seen him labelled as ‘the Swedish Messi’.