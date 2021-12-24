Here is all the latest transfer gossip surrounding Newcastle United:

Toon plot Cherries raid

Eddie Howe is reportedly plotting a raid on his former club Bournemouth with midfielder Philip Billing one of his targets.

Timo Werner in action for Germany (Photo by NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Reports suggest that Newcastle have enquired about the possibility of bringing the midfielder to St James’s Park in January.

Billing, 25, joined Bournemouth from Huddersfield Town in 2019 and worked under Howe for one season - but he couldn’t prevent their relegation back to the Championship.

Billing has eight goals in 21 games so far this season as the Cherries sit just two points behind leaders Fulham in the table.

The midfielder is contracted at the Vitality Stadium until 2024 and so any move may prove to be an expensive one.

Full-back ‘eyed’ by League One duo

Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly ‘leading the race’ to sign Matthew Bondswell from Newcastle United - according to Football Insider.

Bondswell was one of the Newcastle United Under-23 side to train with the senior side during pre-season and he has been in impressive form this season.

A loan deal for the youngster could be one option for academy director Steve Harper to consider and with both Pompey and Wednesday challenging at the top end of the table, it could be a good move for the youngster to gain valuable experience.

Timo Werner speculation

German journalist Christian Falk believes that Newcastle United could have a ‘chance’ of signing CHelse striker Timo Werner.

Speaking to Bild, Falk believes that the striker may be ‘frustrated’ at Chelsea and that Newcastle could be an option for him:

“With Werner, they reckon they’ve got a bit of a chance. They’ve got contacts with the management. One of their players (Fabian Schar) is also managed by the German agency that represents Werner.

“Whether Werner will end up feeling so frustrated at Chelsea and then say ‘I’ll give it a go in Newcastle’ is the big question.”

Werner has scored five goals in 14 appearances in all competitions for the Blues this season but with the return of Romelu Lukaku imminent, he may see his first-team chances at Stamford Bridge limited.

