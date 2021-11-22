Newcastle United plot January 'swoop' for 'frustrated' Tottenham Hotspur midfielder

And now Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks in January.

The Daily Mail claim Howe is keen to bolster his midfield options as Newcastle battle the drop.

Winks is keen for more gametime and has been left ‘frustrated’ under the previous two Spurs bosses, say reports.

The Mail report: “Tottenham and England midfielder Harry Winks is emerging as a prime January transfer target for Newcastle United.

"The 25-year-old was a summer target for Newcastle's previous regime but they struggled to shift players out to make room in their 25-man Premier League squad.”

Howe, meanwhile, outlined his immediate priorities at his first press conference the week before last.

The 43-year-old was also asked about January’s transfer window given the clear need for the club, which only signed one player – former loanee Joe Willock – in the summer, to strengthen.

“I see all the reports linking Newcastle with this player and that player, it doesn’t do any good for the players who are here reading that,” said Howe.

“I would urge you (the media) not to speculate too much. For me, it’s the team in the here and now that is my only focus.”

Newcastle United drew with Brentford at the weekend at St James’s Park and now face a trip to Arsenal this weekend looking for their first win of the Premier League season.

