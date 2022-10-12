Newcastle United ‘plot move’ for Kilmarnock starlet but face stiff Sheffield United competition
Newcastle United are reportedly planning another raid on Kilmarnock as they continue their hunt for stars of the future.
The Magpies have placed a renewed emphasis on bolstering their youth sides through the signing of youngsters from around the UK and Ireland.
Alex Murphy from Galway United, Jordan Hackett from Tottenham Hotspur and Jude Smith from East Fife were all added this summer in a bid to strengthen the youth sides - whilst also having one eye on developing talent for the future.
Charlie McArthur was also brought in from Kilmarnock and Newcastle have been tipped to sign another youngster from Killie.
The Daily Record report that Scotland Under-17’s ace Bobby Wales has been ‘scouted’ by Newcastle United who would need to submit a ‘lucrative’ offer if they are to tempt Kilmarnock into letting Wales leave.
Newcastle reportedly watched on as Wales starred against St Johnstone in midweek, creating two goals for his side against a ‘second string’ St Johnstone outfit - but they aren’t the only club to have shown interest in the striker.
Sheffield United have also been named as a club that hold an interest in the 17-year-old with other unnamed English teams also said to be interested in acquiring his services.
If Newcastle were able to secure Wales’ signature, he would likely join Elliot Dickman’s Under-21’s side.
Dickman’s side play their final Papa John’s Trophy group stage match away at Lincoln City on Tuesday evening before exiting the competition after Barnsley’s win over Doncaster Rovers confirmed they could not progress out of their group.