Newcastle United plot new contract deal after Bruno Guimaraes talks & rejected £30m offer
Newcastle United are looking to offer Fabian Schar a new deal at the club.
Schar’s current contract expires at the end of the season and Newcastle are keen to keep hold of the defender, who has been in fine form under Eddie Howe. Although Schar turns 32 later this year and the club are looking to strengthen their options at centre-back, the Swiss international is set to be offered a new deal.
Newcastle are preparing for contract talks with several players having recently made progress in discussions to offer Bruno Guimaraes a new deal.
Schar joined Newcastle from Deportivo La Coruna in 2018 for £3million and has gone on to make 145 appearances for the club, scoring 10 goals. The centre-back played a key role in helping The Magpies finish fourth in the Premier League last season and secure Champions League group stage football for the first time since the 2002-03 season.
The 31-year-old defender has started all four of Newcastle’s Premier League matches so far this season. Despite boasting the joint-best defensive record in the Premier League last season, United have kept just one clean sheet in their last 15 competitive matches.
And with Schar, Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles and Dan Burn Newcastle’s only current senior centre-back options, Eddie Howe has eyed further signings.
According to Football Insider, Newcastle saw a £30million bid for Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen rejected.
Schar is currently away with the Switzerland national team and played the full 90 minutes in the 2-2 Euro 2024 qualifying draw with Kosovo.
At the end of the 2021-22 season, the centre-back signed a two-year extension at Newcastle which expires this summer.