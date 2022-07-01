Neymar, 30, is the most expensive football player of all time having signed for Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona for £198million in 2017. But his future in the French capital is uncertain, alerting some of world football’s biggest clubs to his potential availability.

Newcastle – whose newfound wealth following their Saudi-led takeover last year has given them some serious clout in the transfer market – have been loosely linked with a potential move for Neymar.

Although the chances of the Brazilian actually joining Newcastle are almost nil, Joelinton admits he’d love to have his fellow countryman as a teammate.

“We can get him a spot,” the Newcastle midfielder told the Cast FC podcast. “Sure, in any team in the world [he could play].

“If he comes [to Newcastle] it will be…I can’t explain it. This man is an idol. Huge in world football so the invitation is done.

“Ney, if you are listening to this, you can come. I’ll run to you all the time! Here at the defence, we assure you [the ball] will come easy.”

Joelinton went on to make a request for Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe to call Neymar, who is an international teammate of Magpies midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

“His quality, the visibility, so if we have a chance, coach, call-him,” Joelinton added before appearing to suggest that Allan Saint-Maximin’s shirt number would be made vacant. “The number 10 shirt is waiting for him.

“I’ll send a message to Bruno. Bruno has his contact. He can send Ney a message inviting him to play [at Newcastle].”

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Otavio on Villa radar Aston Villa have made a proposal to sign FC Porto star Otavio. The midfielder is also a target for Liverpool. (CNN Portugal) Photo Sales

2. Phillips set for medical Kalvin Phillips is scheduled to undergo a medical with Manchester City on Friday as they finalise his £50m signing from Leeds United. (Football Insider) Photo Sales

3. Spurs near Spence agreement Tottenham are now only £1m away from Middlesbrough’s valuation as they come close to agreeing a fee for Djed Spence. (Football Insider) Photo Sales

4. Leeds would ‘love’ double swoop Leeds United want to sign three more players this summer, and would ‘love’ to land attacking targets Cody Gakpo and Charles De Ketelaere. (Fabrizio Romano) Photo Sales