Newcastle United 'plot' £190m January spending spree as Magpies 'eye' Paris Saint-Germain duo
The current rumours surrounding Newcastle United may appear to be bonkers – but they will undoubtedly make fans pinch themselves a little.
The wealth the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia carry have got people believing that anything can happen in the transfer market.
Here’s the latest gossip from St James’s Park:
Newcastle ‘plot’ £190m January spending spree?
Newcastle's new owners could plot a spending spree of up to £190million in January, the Daily Telegraphs reports.
And that is without breaking Financial Fair Play rules with plenty of room to manoeuvre following former owner Mike Ashley’s lack of spending.
Part owner Amanda Staveley confirmed a review into the football operation sides is taking place, which is likely to include transfer targets.
The reports that there has been little planning for recruitment given the speed at which the takeover was approved this week.
Magpies ‘keen’ on Champions League-winning goalkeeper move
Newcastle are keen on signing Paris-Saint-Maximin goalkeeper Keylor Navas, as quoted by Spanish publication Marca.
The Costa Rican star won three Champions League and one La Liga title with Real Madrid before making the switch to France in 2019.
Navas now battles Gianluigi Donnarumma for the number one jersey at PSG, and there are suggestions he could leave Paris.
United are well stocked in the goalkeeping department with Martin Dubravka, Karl Darlow, Freddie Woodman and Mark Gillespie.
Meanwhile, Calciomercato claims Newcastle have joined Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus in the race for Navas’ teammate Mauro Icardi.
Ex-Roma boss ‘considered’ by Toon
Former Roma manager Paulo Fonseca has reportedly emerged as a potential managerial target.
The Daily Mirror reports the 48-year-old is among the names being considered by Newcastle’s new owners of PCP Partners, PIF of Saudi Arabia and the Reuben brothers.
Fonseca agreed to become Spurs boss in the summer, however the move was blocked by Technical Director Fabio Paratici in favour of appointing Nuno Espirito Santo.
He made his name at Shakhtar – winning three league and cup Ukrainian doubles in Ukraine before enjoying two years in Rome.
Also shortlisted as a replacement for Steve Bruce is Rangers boss Steven Gerrard, who is reportedly “intrigued” by Newcastle’s change of ownership.