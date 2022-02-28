Newcastle United continued their march towards Premier League survival on Saturday afternoon with a comfortable 2-0 win over Brentford.

The Magpies kept up their fine form under Eddie Howe with another three points on their travels, but had to secure the result without star man Allan Saint-Maximin in their side.

Speaking after the game, the Toon boss provided an update on his fitness.

“We hoped Allan would make it, but he was some way short in the end,” said Howe, who will be without Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier until late in the season.

“We’re now keeping our fingers crossed, and hoping we can get him ready for next week. I think he’ll be a lot closer for that game.

“He’s a massive player for us, and we’re very aware that we need him back, but it’s very good to see the team able to cope. If you see the players that are missing, there are some really outstanding individuals, but the team’s being strong enough at the moment.”

Newcastle, seven games unbeaten, are now four points clear of the Premier League’s relegation zone after taking 13 points from a possible 15 in their last five matches.

Howe said: “We have to remain very focused, and not get carried away. We have to guard against complacency, and do everything we can to improve. There’s no sense that we have achieved our goal yet.”

