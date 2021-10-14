Newcastle United plot raid for Rangers player in wake of Saudi takeover

Nike Strike Aerowsculpt Official Premier League match ball. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

The Leicester City manager is the 2/1 favourite with bookmakers to become the club’s next manager.

Bruce is set to lose his job following a £300million takeover of the winless Premier League club.

Rodgers, however, is not interested in succeeding Bruce, and is “fully committed” to Leicester, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Newcastle’s new owners are set to make a decision on Bruce’s future ahead of Sunday’s home game against Tottenham Hotspur.

Meanwhile, according to a report by 90min.com, the new Toon owners have drawn up two separate transfer window plans.

The report suggests that because of Newcastle’s current situation, the club are sat second-bottom of the Premier League table, that they will be targeting different ‘profiles’ of players in January and summer.

Their current aim is to use January to bring in players with Premier League experience to help steer the team away from danger: James Tarkowski, Jesse Lingard and Nemanja Matic are just some of the names rumoured to be a January target.

The report also claims that the consortium have been ‘surprised’ by the amount of offers they have received from agents.

