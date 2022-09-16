Newcastle United looking to hijack transfer of top Arsenal target

Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans was targeted by both Arsenal and Newcastle United over the summer.

The Belgian has less than a year remaining on his contract at the King Power Stadium and is understood to be keen to leave for a new challenge.

Youri Tielemans of Leicester in action during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Manchester United at The King Power Stadium on September 01, 2022 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

With Leicester looking to avoid losing the 25-year-old on a free, they could be tempted to cash-in on a cut-price deal this January.

And The Express have reported that Newcastle are looking to swoop in and secure Tielemans from under Arsenal’s nose with a £17million bid being lined up.

Leeds ‘hoping’ to tie Newcastle United target to new contract

Newcastle United’s hopes of landing Jack Harrison from Leeds United in January could be dashed with a contract extension now under discussion, according to 90min.

The 25-year-old winger was the subject of transfer bids from Newcastle over the summer but Leeds stood firm on their valuation and rejected any offers.

Following the transfer interest and with his current deal at Elland Road set to expire at the end of the 2023-24 campaign, Leeds are hoping to agree a new long-term deal with Harrison.

The former Manchester City youngster has grabbed one goal and three assists so far this season.

Newcastle United claim monthly award double as Manchester City star beats Nick Pope to top award

Newcastle scooped up two Premier League monthly awards on Friday afternoon with Allan Saint-Maximin and Nick Pope winning the goal and save of the month respectively.

Saint-Maximin’s stunning 90th minute equaliser against Wolves beat off stiff competition from team-mates Kieran Trippier (v Manchester City) and Fabian Schar (v Nottingham Forest).

Pope won the first ever ‘save of the month’ award in the Premier League for his brilliant reaction save to deny Adam Lallana at Brighton & Hove Albion last month.