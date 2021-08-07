St James's Park last season.

The club, hit by the coronavirus pandemic which saw football go behind closed doors, posted an operating loss of £54million for the period up to July 31, 2020. The loss after tax is £22.5million, and the accounts state: "These financial results do not reflect a ‘normal’ year for the group.”

Matchday revenue was down 30%, while wages, at £121million, were up 20%. Newcastle spent £76million on players, and recouped £30million from player sales. Owner Mike Ashley’s loan to the club stands at £106.9million.

The accounts state that the club has since “committed to a further maximum net spend of £48million in respect of changes to the playing squad and team management”.

