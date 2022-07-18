After cruising to a comfortable 3-0 victory against 1860 Munich in Saalfelden on Friday, Newcastle are preparing to face stronger opposition in the form of Mainz, who finished 8th in the German top flight last term.
In the previous match, Eddie Howe named a starting line-up that changed entirely in the second half. Sven Botman was introduced for Jamaal Lascelles at half-time and the rest of the side changed on the hour mark.
Federico Fernandez (calf), Kell Watts (knee) Jamal Lewis (calf) and Matt Ritchie (tightness) sat the 1860 Munich game out and could be rested once again this afternoon. Matty Longstaff and Jay Turner-Cooke were named on the bench but didn’t get on the pitch.
Once again Howe is expected to give plenty of players a decent run-out this afternoon as they prepare for the upcoming Premier League season on August 6.