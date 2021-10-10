After seven games, Newcastle remain winless and despite all the developments off the field, they must improve on the field to ensure their Premier League safety.

Three draws against Southampton, Leeds United and Watford are the only points they have picked up so far this season.

Here, we have taken an average of our player ratings after each match this season to see which players have impressed, and those that have not.

1. Jamaal Lascelles - 5 The Newcastle captain has struggled this season and scored the joint-worst mark of 4/10 away at Old Trafford. Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

2. Jacob Murphy - 5.5 His season was probably summed up by his late miss at Vicarage Road that could have sealed three-points for Steve Bruce’s side. Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

3. Freddie Woodman - 5.5 Woodman was thrown into the side after a goalkeeping crisis at the beginning of the campaign but struggled behind a leaky defence. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4. Federico Fernandez - 5.6 Newcastle have the joint-worst defensive record in the Premier League as Fernandez has scored three 6/10’s and two 5/10’s in his five appearances this season. Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales