After seven games, Newcastle remain winless and despite all the developments off the field, they must improve on the field to ensure their Premier League safety.
Three draws against Southampton, Leeds United and Watford are the only points they have picked up so far this season.
Here, we have taken an average of our player ratings after each match this season to see which players have impressed, and those that have not.
